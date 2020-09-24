Survey shows wetlands in good condition

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual fall wetland survey indicates fair to good wetland conditions for duck hunting throughout the state, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

The number of duck hunting wetlands are down about 38% statewide from very wet conditions last fall, but still only 2% below the long-term average, said Andy Dinges, department migratory game bird biologist.

Duck hunting wetlands in the south central and southeast regions are still relatively abundant and both are about 40% above the long-term average.

One region that has also slightly improved since last fall is the northeast, which has seen about a 9% increase in the number of duck hunting wetlands holding water, and has the most duck hunting wetlands of any region. The northwest and north central regions are still holding on to a good number of duck hunting wetlands, but are now both about 20% below average, Dinges said.

The quality of waterfowl hunting in North Dakota is largely determined by weather conditions and migration patterns. Dinges said fair to good reproduction for ducks in traditional breeding areas this year still makes for good fall hunting potential in North Dakota.

The fall wetland survey is conducted in mid-September, just prior to the waterfowl hunting season to provide an assessment of conditions duck hunters can expect. Duck hunting wetlands are classified as seasonal and semi-permanent wetlands.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0