Summer of birding marked by 3 days of excitement

I don’t mean to start off every article I write with some reference to the weather, but uff da I am tired of 100 degree days! These indeed are the dog days of summer, and for birding it is definitely true as the nesting season is winding down, parents secretive and hiding their kids as much as they can. The woods are fairly silent, but the birds are still around.
As I think back, the whole summer went by with relatively little excitement, but there was that one weekend. Three days in a row a mega rarity showed up that caught everyone in the bird world here by surprise.
Most folks are familiar with our eastern and western kingbirds, easily seen along desolate stretches of fence line across the prairie. The numerous perches make it easy for kingbirds to sally out to catch insects and grasshoppers on the wing. However, one cousin rarely ventures through our state. The most obvious feature is the extremely long tail lending to the name scissor-tailed flycatcher. This species is prevalent in the southern Great Plains, but occasionally ventures north.
One lucky observer out for a walk in the Red River Valley was shocked to see the long trailing scissor-tail near their home, ran to grab a camera for successful photos and unfortunately never saw it again thereafter. While all the birders were abuzz and searching for that gem, another tantalizing report came across Ebird.
A visiting birder spotted a very unusual but rather ratty looking bird at Bowman-Haley reservoir in the southwest part of the state. There were photos associated with the report, but they were difficult to confirm identification as the bird appeared to be either drenched from the morning dew on the foliage, or had taken a bath in the lake possibly.
Feathers were misaligned and matted down, thus the colors were not clear or easily observed. The face, throat, and belly of the bird were bright yellow, with black streaking on the flanks, face and throat. A very odd black spot was on the side of the face, which didn’t match any warbler species in the book. A quick poll of my birding friends brought equal votes between townsend’s warbler from the west, or prairie warbler from the southeast.
I had to chuckle because those friends with eastern experience said prairie, and those with western experience said the former. I myself was confident the original reported ID was correct in the prairie warbler, a very rare find for our state. Incidentally the first recorded sighting of this species was in a random shelterbelt along Lincoln road east of town some 30 years ago. The bird was singing its little heart out for weeks in the same grove of boxelder trees, and someone had the keen ears to notice it, and the knowledge to realize it was that of a very rare prairie warbler. Many birders were able to make the pilgrimage to see that one, as it was consistent and reliable.
Last but not least was a water-bird to round out the trio. I have to admit, I don’t spend much time looking at ducks in summer as we have lots of them in all shapes and sizes. Furthermore in July they are molting so all lose their color and are very difficult to discern. However, a friend with a love of photography captured something truly spectacular.
On a pond no bigger than a football field just outside Wildrose was resting a very rare red-throated loon. Even more remarkable was the bright colors due to breeding plumage which we have never seen here. The body, wings, and back of the head were a nice warm gray. The eye and throat however were a bright piercing evil rusty red color which jumped out at you as it stared into your eyes.
I have had run-ins with its kind before. On three different occasions I attempted to see one someone reported, but it continued to elude me in North Dakota. Finally a few years ago I tracked one down a late November morning after a three-hour search of Lake Tschida not too far from Bismarck. As soon as the bird was located, it dove under and reappeared in the center of the lake. The photos I took were quite unrecognizable. Thankfully this time around the bird was much more obliging and I got some photos to treasure.