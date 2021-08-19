Summer of birding marked by 3 days of excitement

A visiting birder spotted a very unusual but rather ratty looking bird at Bowman-Haley reservoir in the southwest part of the state. There were photos associated with the report, but they were difficult to confirm identification as the bird appeared to be either drenched from the morning dew on the foliage, or had taken a bath in the lake possibly.

Feathers were misaligned and matted down, thus the colors were not clear or easily observed. The face, throat, and belly of the bird were bright yellow, with black streaking on the flanks, face and throat. A very odd black spot was on the side of the face, which didn’t match any warbler species in the book. A quick poll of my birding friends brought equal votes between townsend’s warbler from the west, or prairie warbler from the southeast.