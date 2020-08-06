Sully Creek electrical project complete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Electricity is now available in two campgrounds of Sully Creek State Park south of Medora.

Contractors this week completed the $155,600 project that brought power to 38 campsites in the park’s Little Muddy Breaks and Whitetail Flats campgrounds.

The park’s Cedar Campground will remain primitive for now. North Dakota Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Kristin Byram said the electrical project came about to “keep some diversity in our offerings” for campers.

Sully Creek State Park is along the Little Missouri River and the popular Maah Daah Hey Trail.

North Dakota has 13 state parks. Campsites are available to reserve online at travel.parkrecnd.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0