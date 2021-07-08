Submissions accepted for Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is accepting submissions for its Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest.

For information and to submit photos, go to gf.nd.gov/photo-contest. The deadline is Oct. 1. Questions can be directed to conservation biologist Patrick Isakson at pisakson@nd.gov.

The contest has categories for nongame and game species, as well as plants/insects. An overall winning photograph will be chosen, with the number of place winners in each category determined by the number of qualified entries.

Contestants are limited to no more than five entries. Photos must have been taken in North Dakota.

By submitting an entry, photographers grant permission to Game and Fish to publish winning photographs in North Dakota OUTDOORS magazine and on the department’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0