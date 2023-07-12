A new comprehensive analysis of the genetic ancestry of the wild horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park has determined that the herd is a “distinctive population” that is not closely connected to any one breed.

The study by a graduate biology student at the University of North Dakota said the park horses show little influence of Spanish mustangs and are most closely associated with draft horse breeds, including Shires and Percherons.

The study by Melissa Ann Thompson was funded by the National Park Service and drew from genetic analysis of 118 horse samples taken over 10 years. It represented 98% of the herd as of spring 2022.

Between 185 and 200 horses range freely in the park's south unit. DNA samples from park horses were compared to those of 35 “established breeds.”

Thompson concluded that the park horses “do not show a strong signal of relatedness to any one breed,” a finding that also was found in earlier studies of the herd’s ancestry, including one by UND researchers in 2018.

As with earlier studies, Thompson found evidence of inbreeding among the wild horses in the park, the result of a small, fenced-in population that last saw introduction of outside breeding stock in the 1980s.

Inbreeding can cause an increase in "deleterious recessive traits," so Thompson analyzed samples for known genetic diseases, but found no evidence the diseases were in the present park herd.

Differing policies

Free-roaming horses occupied the area of the Little Missouri Badlands that became Theodore Roosevelt National Park in 1947.

Since establishment of the park, the size of the horse herd has been limited, often ranging from 50 to 200 horses, Thompson noted.

Soon after the park was created, in 1954, the park staged the first of many roundups of the horses in preparation for a perimeter fence that was being built to prepare for the introduction of bison. Later, other wildlife species were introduced, including elk and bighorn sheep.

The vast majority of the horses captured in the roundup were branded “trespass” stock belonging to area ranchers, and most of the horses that eluded capture were the wildest, descended from “Indian ponies,” according to a 1989 history of the herd by Castle McLaughlin, an ethnologist who was a Park Service employee at the time.

In the park’s early decades, the goal was to eliminate all of the wild horses, according to McLaughlin.

The herd’s population reached a low of 16 horses in 1965 -- one of 11 “genetic bottlenecks” Thompson cited for the inbreeding and genetic distinctiveness that resulted from a herd that park management deliberately kept small and isolated.

“Genetic differentiation could have resulted from the isolation and repeated bottleneck events experienced by the TRNP herd, intentionally and unintentionally …,” Thompson wrote.

The park horses are more similar to each other than to any other breed, she concluded.

The policy of trying to eradicate all of the park horses was reversed in 1971 when the park’s superintendent introduced a policy of keeping horses as a “living demonstration herd” to commemorate the wild horses Theodore Roosevelt saw when he ranched in the Badlands in the 1880s.

Since 1978, the park has aimed to limit the herd to 35 to 60 horses, a goal established in a 1978 environmental assessment.

To complement that assessment, park officials invited a Bureau of Land Management range specialist to evaluate the park’s ability to sustainably keep horses. The specialist said the park’s range was ideal for wild horses and could support a large number of horses along with other grazing species.

More recently, after genetic testing of the park horses had begun, the park’s policy was altered to establish a goal of 70 to 140 horses after experts determined that the herd’s “effective population size” was low, according to Thompson’s report.

In recent years, however, park officials have repeatedly cited the 1978 environmental assessment’s goal of maintaining the horse herd at 35 to 60.

The park is in the midst of drafting a new management plan for the horses, and park officials have said their initial preference would be to gradually remove all horses, which they do not consider a native species.

Even so, if the park ultimately decides to keep horses, it would follow the 35-to-60 herd size goal set in 1978, park Superintendent Angie Richman has said.

Breed history

The predominance of the Shire and Percheron draft breeds among the park herd could be explained by a stallion introduced to the park in the 1980s and crossbreeding of horses on a large ranch in the area beginning in the 1880s, Thompson wrote.

In the 1980s, in an effort to make horses that were removed from the herd more attractive to buyers, the park decided to introduce domestic stallions as well as three wild stallions from Wyoming.

A ranch Shire-Paint cross stallion performed well, and was considered the park’s dominant stallion for almost a decade. In 1991, an estimated 15% of the herd was traced to the stallion.

Later, the decision to introduce “well-bred” domestic stallions was reversed to preserve the herd’s historic type. Attempts were made in 1991 and 1997 to remove the introduced stallion and his known offspring.

The herd’s Percheron influence might stem from the HT Ranch, an immense horse ranch in the Little Missouri Badlands headquartered near Amidon, south of the area that became the park.

Ranch owner A.C. Huidekoper imported Percherons -- a large, powerful breed -- and a thoroughbred stallion to crossbreed with mares he bought from the Marquis de Mores, who bought them after the ponies were seized from Sitting Bull and his followers when they surrendered at Fort Buford in 1881.

Huidekoper, a contemporary of Roosevelt’s, called the cross the “American horse,” which became the prototype of the “Indian pony” that was favored for years by ranchers in the area, prized for its endurance and agility. He wrote about his breeding practices in his ranching memoir, published in 1947.

Since 2020, park policy has been to treat every mare 8 months of age or older with GonaCon, a birth-control drug.

The drug has been effective in controlling the herd’s population -- horse advocates are worried that its systematic use will lead the herd to gradually die off, even if horses are allowed to remain in the park -- but the mares’ response to the drug varies.

Thompson found that genetics can play a role in how mares respond to GonaCon, information she said could help guide the park in its management of the herd.