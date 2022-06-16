Study looks at grasslands impact to bees, birds

A study has concluded that grassland conservation in the Dakotas generates millions of dollars in annual revenue for beekeepers while improving the abundance of sensitive bird species.
The study recently published in the journal Ecological Economics was done by scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University.
People are also reading…
It found that annual beekeeping revenue increased by $7,525 per 10 square kilometers in healthy grassland ecosystems. It also concluded that bird populations increased in grasslands by 2-7% per 10 square kilometers.
“Our study shows that grassland conservation is a win-win-win for the birds, the bees and the people of the Dakotas,” said Clint Otto, a USGS scientist and the study’s lead author. “These findings highlight the critical importance of grasslands to society and can help inform land-use policy.”