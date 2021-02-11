Stop to appreciate winterscape birds

Over the past month we’ve seen drastic weather changes. In the first part of the new year we experienced moderately cold temps, followed by what felt like September/October weather in mid-January, back to the deep freeze with below zero temps. What a weather ride! With those temp swings, I’ve been fortunate enough to get outdoors when the weather was decent for some hiking and fishing. During those trips, I’ve taken note of the birds that were around and showing themselves.

The first part of the year, my wife and I took a trip to Lake Metigoshe State Park near Bottineau. We don’t get that direction very often, but had hopes of doing some hiking and a little fishing on the lake. The weather was perfect for an early winter retreat. Temps were in the 20s to 30s -- above zero! We hiked approximately 20 miles over the course of a couple days in the forested hills of the Turtle Mountains. Along the trails, we came across blue jays, white-breasted nuthatches, downy woodpeckers, American crows, a common raven and a bald eagle. I was surprised to actually catch a glimpse of the few birds we did see, zipping through the forest.