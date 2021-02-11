Stop to appreciate winterscape birds

Over the past month we’ve seen drastic weather changes. In the first part of the new year we experienced moderately cold temps, followed by what felt like September/October weather in mid-January, back to the deep freeze with below zero temps. What a weather ride! With those temp swings, I’ve been fortunate enough to get outdoors when the weather was decent for some hiking and fishing. During those trips, I’ve taken note of the birds that were around and showing themselves.
The first part of the year, my wife and I took a trip to Lake Metigoshe State Park near Bottineau. We don’t get that direction very often, but had hopes of doing some hiking and a little fishing on the lake. The weather was perfect for an early winter retreat. Temps were in the 20s to 30s -- above zero! We hiked approximately 20 miles over the course of a couple days in the forested hills of the Turtle Mountains. Along the trails, we came across blue jays, white-breasted nuthatches, downy woodpeckers, American crows, a common raven and a bald eagle. I was surprised to actually catch a glimpse of the few birds we did see, zipping through the forest.
During an afternoon ice fishing trip on Lake Metigoshe, the weather was calm and cool, and the birds didn’t disappoint either. While on the ice, a bald eagle flew over, seeming to stop the bustling activity on the ice on the nearby sledding hill. Everyone paused for just a moment to watch in wonder.
On our travels home from the northern reaches of North Dakota, our route took us through country back roads. Some back roads had stretches of areas where deer had been hit by passing vehicles and bald eagles, black-billed magpies, and American crows were piled up munching on some dinner. At one particular site, one deer carcass had five bald eagles on it. Some back roads had snow buntings flitting about and even a few horned larks.
Some non-bird sightings on the travel home included some draft horses pulling a wagon in downtown Velva. What a cool sight! I haven’t seen a horse walking through a town in years. Gotta love small town North Dakota!
When you have a chance, get outdoors and enjoy a day not sitting behind a screen.