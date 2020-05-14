State won't revoke more fishing tourney permits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department said it does not intend to revoke any fishing tournament permits for the rest of the year, unless the coronavirus pandemic warrants such a move.

A letter was sent to all tournament sponsors with "strong" public safety recommendations, including physical distancing guidelines, for those who were still planning on conducting fishing tournaments, Fisheries Chief Greg Power said.

Game and Fish had revoked fishing tournament permits for April and May due to COVID-19. No new fishing tournaments, beyond what is currently permitted, will be allowed or rescheduled this year on the Missouri River, lakes Oahe and Sakakawea, and Devils Lake/Stump Lake.

All tournament sponsors are urged to contact the managing entity of their tournament boat launching site to ensure there are no additional restrictions.

