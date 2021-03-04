 Skip to main content
State, tribal preservation efforts get boost

The National Park Service awarded five grants totaling more than $1.1 million for state and tribal preservation efforts in North Dakota.

The state received about $788,000, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. Four American Indian tribes in North Dakota also received funding: Standing Rock Sioux, $104,000; Three Affiliated Tribes, $95,000; Spirit Lake Tribe, $85,000; and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, $79,000.

The money is to help preserve and promote cultural heritage and historically significant sites.

