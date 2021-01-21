 Skip to main content
State park hosting fat tire bike race

Fort Stevenson State Park is holding its Flakes of Fury Fat Tire Bike Race in partnership with Val’s Cyclery of Minot on Saturday.

The 12-mile race starts at 1 p.m. at the park near Garrison. The course will take riders to the north shores of Lake Sakakawea and through the prairie woodlands of the park. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in men’s and women’s divisions.

Registration is at Ticketleap.com. Cost is $29 per person in advance or $39 per person Saturday. Advance registration is open until noon Friday; day-of registration is open until noon Saturday. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a state park annual permit is displayed.

Full event details can be found at parkrec.nd.gov.

