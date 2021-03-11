State offers wildlife food plot seed

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering free seed again this year to landowners interested in planting wildlife food plots for pheasants.

The agency is offering a diverse seed mix rather than a traditional corn or sunflower food plot. The goal is to attract insects that are a major diet component of pheasant chicks. The mix also will provide needed cover during spring and summer, as well as a winter food source.

“Landowners have been very receptive,” Private Lands Biologist Ryan Huber said.

Landowners who take part can't charge a fee for hunting. They're asked to allow "reasonable public access."

Game and Fish will provide enough seed to cover up to 5 acres. Landowners must sign up online by March 31, at https://gf.nd.gov/plots/landowner/seed-request-form. Seed will be available in April at Game and Fish offices in Bismarck, Jamestown, Devils Lake, Harvey, Dickinson, Williston and Riverdale.

