 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State gets $14.5 million in federal outdoors funding

State gets $14.5 million in federal outdoors funding

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is getting nearly $14.5 million in annual grant funding through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The federal money is through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program, which aims to help states care for outdoor recreational areas. It's funded through taxes hunters and anglers pay on equipment.

The money will be used to support the state’s efforts to enhance habitat and to provide educational opportunities for outdoors enthusiasts, according to the senators.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outdoors

Outdoors scholarships available

The North Dakota Game Wardens Association and the Ray Goetz Memorial Fund are sponsoring scholarships for graduating high school seniors or cu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News