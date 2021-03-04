State gets $14.5 million in federal outdoors funding

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is getting nearly $14.5 million in annual grant funding through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The federal money is through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program, which aims to help states care for outdoor recreational areas. It's funded through taxes hunters and anglers pay on equipment.

The money will be used to support the state’s efforts to enhance habitat and to provide educational opportunities for outdoors enthusiasts, according to the senators.

