State Game and Fish payments to counties total $700,000

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department says it has paid $700,000 to counties in which it owns or leases land, in lieu of property taxes.
The payments for 2019 ranged from about $62 in Ward County to more than $116,000 in McLean County. Burleigh County received nearly $28,500, and Morton County about $24,000.
Game and Fish manages more than 200,000 acres in 51 counties for wildlife habitat and public hunting. The department doesn’t have any land in Traill or Renville counties.
