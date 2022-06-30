State, federal agencies focus on holiday topics

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will be cracking down on drunken boaters, lifting some camping restrictions, and watching out for prohibited fireworks and littering over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, other government agencies are reminding people about potential health concerns.

Game and Fish will again participate in the national Operation Dry Water effort to combat boating under the influence over the holiday period.

The special enforcement is Saturday through Monday. Game wardens will focus on the water, informing boaters about safe boating practices and removing impaired operators.

For more information, go to https://www.nasbla.org/operationdrywater/home.

Banned fireworks

State wildlife officials are reminding residents that possession or use of fireworks on state wildlife management areas is prohibited.

Officials say fireworks displays are not compatible with the objectives of a wildlife management area -- enhancing wildlife production, providing hunting and fishing opportunities, and offering other outdoor recreational and educational uses.

Separately, Game and Fish will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the Fourth of July holiday week, which will allow overnight camping July 5-6 on those WMAs that otherwise have the two-day restriction in place.

A list of WMA regulations is available on at http://gf.nd.gov/wma.

Littering reminder

Outdoors recreationists are urged to properly dispose of their garbage.

If trash cans aren't available or are full, people should take trash home to dispose of it, Game and Fish said. That includes used fireworks and also plastic foam containers, which are not biodegradable.

"Tires, mattresses and kitchen appliances have found their way to public use areas. This illegal dumping is costly to clean up and takes a significant toll on the environment," Game and Fish said. "Not only does it spoil the beauty of the land, it destroys habitat, has the potential to pollute North Dakota waters and can injure wildlife."

Health concerns

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality is reminding state residents that hot summer weather can contribute to the production of blue-green algae in lakes, which can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins.

The algae discolor the water and cause foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. In severe blooms, the water can have the appearance of spilled green paint or green pea soup.

People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals and fish can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.

Environmental Quality advises people to check daily for lake advisories or warnings, at https://bit.ly/3I52Tdx. People also can sign up for text alerts for advisories at https://tinyurl.com/NDhabsAlerts.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding people to be mindful of food safety over the holiday.

“As temperatures rise, the risk for foodborne illness does too," Deputy Undersecretary for Food Safety Sandra Eskin said. "Always remember that whether you’re grilling for the Fourth of July, camping or boating, you should wash your hands before and during food prep.”

Food safety information is available by calling the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854, emailing MPHotline@usda.gov or chatting live at ask.usda.gov from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday.

