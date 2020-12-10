State awards $11.6M in Outdoor Heritage Fund grants

North Dakota's Industrial Commission recently approved a total of $11.6 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund matching grants for eight conservation and recreation projects across the state.

The Legislature established the fund in 2013 to provide grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.

The largest grant in this round is $6.9 million to Audubon Dakota to launch the North Dakota Conservation Forage Program, which aims to enroll up to 30,000 acres of marginal cropland to restore forage-based cover. A signup period will be held in the spring. Enrolled landowners will receive payments for the first three years of enrollment, and cost-share aid for native prairie seeding and for grazing infrastructure to encourage livestock integration.