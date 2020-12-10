State awards $11.6M in Outdoor Heritage Fund grants

North Dakota's Industrial Commission recently approved a total of $11.6 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund matching grants for eight conservation and recreation projects across the state.
The Legislature established the fund in 2013 to provide grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.
The largest grant in this round is $6.9 million to Audubon Dakota to launch the North Dakota Conservation Forage Program, which aims to enroll up to 30,000 acres of marginal cropland to restore forage-based cover. A signup period will be held in the spring. Enrolled landowners will receive payments for the first three years of enrollment, and cost-share aid for native prairie seeding and for grazing infrastructure to encourage livestock integration.
“The year 2020 has provided unprecedented challenges and obstacles to North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers, so the ability to launch a cooperative, solution-based program like this is a reason for optimism heading into the new year," Audubon Dakota Executive Director Marshall Johnson said. “Audubon and partners are in the midst of an ambitious multiyear conservation goal, and partnering with more than 500 farmers and ranchers to deliver a diverse array of programs is at the heart of this vision.”
The North Dakota Natural Resources Trust is getting $3.3 million to restore scattered parcels of marginal or degraded farmland to productive grassland in counties west of the Missouri River, with the help of American Indian tribes.
The Burleigh County Water Resource District is getting about $71,000 for bank stabilization work at the McDowell Dam Reservoir. The work will include relocating part of a recreational trail.
Others getting funding are Delta Waterfowl, Pheasants Forever and North Dakota Game and Fish. Details can be found at http://www.nd.gov/ndic/ic-press/News-OHF201123.pdf.
The next submission deadline for grant applications is May 3, 2021. More information is at http://www.nd.gov/ndic/outdoor-infopage.htm, or contact Bob Kuylen at 701-677-4115.
The Industrial Commission consists of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!