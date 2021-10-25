State awards $1.7 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund grants

North Dakota's Industrial Commission recently approved a total of $1.7 million in Outdoor Heritage Fund matching grants for four conservation and recreation projects across the state.
The Legislature established the fund in 2013 to provide grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.
Grants are:
- North Dakota Natural Resources Trust: $985,000 for fencing and water developments to assist landowners in transitioning expired federal Conservation Reserve Program land into agricultural production.
- North Dakota Petroleum Foundation: $371,000 to provide trees and shrubs for large-scale planting projects to private landowners as well as city and county parks. An estimated 70,000 trees will be planted.
- North Dakota Department of Agriculture: $300,000 to protect and improve soil health by providing cost-share assistance for the planting of cover crops.
- City of Coleharbor: $10,000 for new playground equipment for the city park.
“These projects will make a lasting impact on the landscape of rural North Dakota,” commission members said in a joint statement.
The Industrial Commission, which oversees the Outdoor Heritage Fund, consists of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
The next submission deadline for grant applications is March 1. For more information, go to http://www.nd.gov/ndic/outdoor-infopage.htm