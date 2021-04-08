 Skip to main content
Spring wild turkey season opens Saturday
Turkey time (copy)

A wild turkey in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. 

 Wilbert Kunz, PROVIDED

North Dakota's spring wild turkey season opens this weekend.

The state Game and Fish Department offered 7,005 spring turkey licenses this year. The season opens Saturday and runs through May 16.

Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties is again closed due to a low number of turkeys in the unit.

Outdoors

