Spring wild turkey licenses remain

The 2022 spring wild turkey license lottery has been held, and 642 licenses remain in seven units, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on March 16.

Hunters are allowed two licenses for the spring season. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.

Licenses remain in Unit 6, Bowman County; Unit 13, Dunn County; Unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County; Unit 31, Mountrail County; Unit 44, Slope County; Unit 45, Stark County; and Unit 51, Burke County and portions of Renville, Bottineau and Ward counties.

Applications must be submitted online at the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

The state made 7,647 wild turkey licenses available for the spring season, 635 more than last year. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) is again closed to hunting due to a lack of turkeys in the unit. The season opens April 9 and continues through May 15.

