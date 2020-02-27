Spring wild turkey license lottery held

North Dakota's 2020 spring wild turkey lottery has been held, and 433 licenses remain in seven units.

Individual results are available on the state Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov. The agency will mail the spring turkey licenses to successful applicants after they purchase a valid 2020-21 hunting license. All spring turkey hunters regardless of age are required to have a general game and habitat license in addition to their spring turkey license. Hunters age 16 and older must also have a small game license or a combination license.

The 2020-21 licenses are available for purchase beginning March 15. Spring turkey hunters are encouraged to buy their other necessary licenses well in advance so their turkey tag arrives before the season opener on April 11. The season runs through May 17.

The remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on March 17. Hunters are allowed a maximum of two licenses for the spring season. Applications must be submitted online at the Game and Fish website. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.

