Spring season wild turkey licenses available

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is offering 7,005 wild turkey licenses for the spring hunting season, 775 more than last year.

Fifteen of the 22 hunting units have more licenses than last year and six remain the same. Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties is again closed due to a low number of turkeys in the unit.

One noteworthy change from last year is muzzleloading rifles are no longer a legal firearm. Only shotguns, including muzzleloading shotguns, no larger than 10 gauge are legal.

Spring turkey applicants can apply online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, where more information on rules also is available. Applications also can be submitted by calling 800-406-6409. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10.

Spring turkey licenses are available only to North Dakota residents. An additional four spring wild turkey licenses are made available to the Outdoor Adventure Foundation and three are given to the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The season opens April 10 and continues through May 16.

