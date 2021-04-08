Spring migration in full force

The past weekend afforded my wife and I time to get outdoors to northern South Dakota, in search of migrating birds.

Particularly, I was searching for sandhill cranes, with hopes of spying on a couple whooping cranes. As of last week, most cranes were located in central Nebraska, with some already stretching north into southern Canada.

When you park your butt on a prairie hilltop along the Missouri River/Lake Oahe, you can see for miles and easily spot migrating cranes. This weekend was a good one to do so. Tens of thousands of migrating Canada geese were observed. In and amongst them were cackling geese, greater white-fronted geese, snow geese, Ross’ geese, and thousands of mallards and northern pintails.

Finally, I was able to spot some sandhill cranes. I wasn’t lucky enough to spot the whooping cranes, but watching the mesmerizing flight of cranes a mile above you is incredible. These cranes were flying in groups of upwards of 1,000 in a flock. So cool!

Then once you find your first flock of cranes, you better look behind them -- there will usually be other flocks as well. What a sight!