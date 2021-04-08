Spring migration in full force

The past weekend afforded my wife and I time to get outdoors to northern South Dakota, in search of migrating birds.
Particularly, I was searching for sandhill cranes, with hopes of spying on a couple whooping cranes. As of last week, most cranes were located in central Nebraska, with some already stretching north into southern Canada.
When you park your butt on a prairie hilltop along the Missouri River/Lake Oahe, you can see for miles and easily spot migrating cranes. This weekend was a good one to do so. Tens of thousands of migrating Canada geese were observed. In and amongst them were cackling geese, greater white-fronted geese, snow geese, Ross’ geese, and thousands of mallards and northern pintails.
Finally, I was able to spot some sandhill cranes. I wasn’t lucky enough to spot the whooping cranes, but watching the mesmerizing flight of cranes a mile above you is incredible. These cranes were flying in groups of upwards of 1,000 in a flock. So cool!
Then once you find your first flock of cranes, you better look behind them -- there will usually be other flocks as well. What a sight!
While watching for cranes, we had an opportunity to watch about 40 sharp-tailed grouse on one of their dancing grounds (lek) where the males would square off, face each other, tuck their heads, spread their wings, raise their tail feathers, and stomp and circle and dance. What a fun sight to watch.