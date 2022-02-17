North Dakota’s spring light goose season opens Saturday and continues through May 15.

The spring conservation order season is open only to light geese -- snows, blues and Ross’s. White-fronted and Canada geese travel with light geese, but the spring season is closed to whitefronts, Canada geese, swans and all other migratory birds.

Residents must have a 2021-22 license (valid through March 31) or a 2022-23 combination license (required April 1); or a small game, and general game and habitat license. Resident youth under age 16 need only a general game and habitat license. The 2022-23 license is available for purchase beginning March 15.

Nonresidents need a 2022 spring light goose conservation order license. Nonresidents who hunt in spring remain eligible to buy a fall season license. The spring license does not count against the 14-day fall waterfowl hunting season regulation. Nonresident youth under age 16 can purchase a license at the resident fee if their state has youth reciprocity licensing with North Dakota.

A federal duck stamp is not required for either residents or nonresidents. Hunters must register annually with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting.

Licenses for the population control season are available online at https://gf.nd.gov/buy-apply. For more information on regulations, go to https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/spring-light-geese or https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/small-combined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0