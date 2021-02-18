North Dakota’s spring light goose season opens Saturday and continues through May 9.

The spring conservation order season is open only to light geese -- snows, blues, and Ross’s. White-fronted and Canada geese travel with light geese, but the spring season is closed to whitefronts, Canada geese, swans and all other migratory birds.

Availability of food and open water often dictate when snow geese arrive in the state. Early migrants generally start showing up in the southeast part of the state in mid-to-late March, but huntable numbers usually aren’t around until the end of March or early April.

Residents must have a valid current season license or a 2021-22 combination license; or a small game, and general game and habitat license. Resident youth under age 16 need only a general game and habitat license. The 2021-22 license is available for purchase beginning March 15.