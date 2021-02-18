North Dakota’s spring light goose season opens Saturday and continues through May 9.
The spring conservation order season is open only to light geese -- snows, blues, and Ross’s. White-fronted and Canada geese travel with light geese, but the spring season is closed to whitefronts, Canada geese, swans and all other migratory birds.
Availability of food and open water often dictate when snow geese arrive in the state. Early migrants generally start showing up in the southeast part of the state in mid-to-late March, but huntable numbers usually aren’t around until the end of March or early April.
Residents must have a valid current season license or a 2021-22 combination license; or a small game, and general game and habitat license. Resident youth under age 16 need only a general game and habitat license. The 2021-22 license is available for purchase beginning March 15.
Nonresidents need a 2021 spring light goose conservation order license. Nonresidents who hunt in spring remain eligible to buy a fall season license. The spring license does not count against the 14-day fall waterfowl hunting season regulation. Nonresident youth under age 16 can purchase a license at the resident fee if their state has youth reciprocity licensing with North Dakota.
A federal duck stamp is not required for either residents or nonresidents. Hunters must register annually with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting in each state.
Licenses for the population control season are available online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or by calling 800-406-6409.
For more information on regulations go to https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/spring-light-geese and https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/small-combined.
North Dakota's regular resident goose hunting season opens Sept. 25. The regular nonresident season opens Oct. 2.