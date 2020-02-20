North Dakota’s spring light goose conservation order season opens Saturday and continues through May 10.
It's open only to light geese -- snows, blues, and Ross’s, according to the state Game and Fish Department. Species identification is important because white-fronted and Canada geese travel with light geese, the agency said. The conservation order is closed to whitefronts, Canada geese, swans and all other migratory birds.
Hunters must be properly licensed, and they must register annually with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting.
For more information on regulations refer to the 2020 Spring Light Goose Hunting Regulations and the North Dakota 2019-20 Hunting and Trapping Guide.