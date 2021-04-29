Spring bird migration season an odd one

This spring has been a very strange one for our bird migration. As you know, we had one of the easiest winters on record with only 14 inches of snow the entire season here in Bismarck, and temps quite balmy outside of a brisk week in February. The winter was very easy on our resident wildlife. If I remember right, Lake Sakakawea had a record-late freeze date somewhere around the fourth weekend of January, which was days beyond the old record.

Bird migrations vary widely depending on the birds and their needs. Those species reliant on water swoop in as soon as the thaw occurs on the Plains. By mid-March most years some mallards, pintails and green-winged teal are present, with the diving ducks following suit as the bigger waters open. These birds seem to linger just as far south as they have to before climbing back north when the thawing ice fields open.

The continental migrants as I call them seem to come back on time every year, as they just climb their way north as the weeks warm up, the flowers open, trees bud and insects buzz. These would be the birds that wintered in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. This year, however, seems a little different.