Spring bird migration season an odd one

This spring has been a very strange one for our bird migration. As you know, we had one of the easiest winters on record with only 14 inches of snow the entire season here in Bismarck, and temps quite balmy outside of a brisk week in February. The winter was very easy on our resident wildlife. If I remember right, Lake Sakakawea had a record-late freeze date somewhere around the fourth weekend of January, which was days beyond the old record.
Bird migrations vary widely depending on the birds and their needs. Those species reliant on water swoop in as soon as the thaw occurs on the Plains. By mid-March most years some mallards, pintails and green-winged teal are present, with the diving ducks following suit as the bigger waters open. These birds seem to linger just as far south as they have to before climbing back north when the thawing ice fields open.
The continental migrants as I call them seem to come back on time every year, as they just climb their way north as the weeks warm up, the flowers open, trees bud and insects buzz. These would be the birds that wintered in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. This year, however, seems a little different.
As you recall, back in February there was a record cold wave that swept down from the north. I had a conversation with a Fish and Game officer in Nebraska a while back who actually took a cellphone picture of his dashboard on the truck. The temperature registered minus 35 degrees. He couldn’t believe it. This record cold swept down all the way to the Gulf Coast. Even the coastal waters experienced below-freezing temps causing fish kills, as they had never seen the likes of these temps. Backwater bays reeked with the stench of decaying fish for days after, I am told. You also recall the large failures of the electrical grid, which caused some of us to go without power in order to help the needs of others to the south.
I had the fortune of spending a couple days in central Nebraska the end of March. I fully expected the trees to be alive with the early season migrants such as brown creeper, kinglets, eastern phoebe and fox sparrows. Unfortunately, it was very quiet. The locals agreed things were slow this year.
Now fast-forward to mid-April. During this time the shorebirds should be coming in. Some are, but not in any numbers. The water has been open for a few weeks; where are the flotillas of grebes? Ibises, great egrets and night herons should be reported regularly. The woodlands also are still surprisingly quiet. Ruby-crowned kinglets and yellow-rumped warblers should be seen in flocks by now. The feeders should be showing white-throated, white-crowned and Lincoln’s sparrows. The list of species I have recorded thus far is 30 ticks behind last year.
Our bird friends may be slow in coming back this year because they got pushed out in February with that devastating cold front in the Deep South. I cringe to think that quite possibly there was a die-off in the weaker younger populations. I sure hope not. It seems even though our weather was nice and balmy, our friends down south didn’t fare so well and held up the amazing journeys of bird migration.
Hopefully by the time you read this in print, there will be a white-throated sparrow nearby singing its wonderful Oh Sam Peabody Peabody song to serenade you. Most years this common migrant has arrived by now, but this year is an oddity as I have mentioned. They may be taking their time coming back this year, but hopefully that bodes well for a carefree journey ahead.