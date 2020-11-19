Special allocation license applications due Jan. 1

Nonprofit organizations eligible to receive big game hunting licenses in 2021 must have the application submitted to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department no later than Jan. 1.

Under state law, up to two elk, moose and pronghorn licenses, and 10 white-tailed deer licenses can be issued to organizations to use for fundraising.

Eligible organizations must be able to prove they are exempt from federal income tax. They also must be active and in good standing with the North Dakota secretary of state's office.

Successful lottery applicants must agree to donate at least 10% of the net proceeds of any license fundraiser to a conservation-related project, such as hunting access, conservation education, habitat development or shooting range management.

