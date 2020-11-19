 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special allocation license applications due Jan. 1

Special allocation license applications due Jan. 1

{{featured_button_text}}

Nonprofit organizations eligible to receive big game hunting licenses in 2021 must have the application submitted to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department no later than Jan. 1.

Under state law, up to two elk, moose and pronghorn licenses, and 10 white-tailed deer licenses can be issued to organizations to use for fundraising.

Eligible organizations must be able to prove they are exempt from federal income tax. They also must be active and in good standing with the North Dakota secretary of state's office.

Successful lottery applicants must agree to donate at least 10% of the net proceeds of any license fundraiser to a conservation-related project, such as hunting access, conservation education, habitat development or shooting range management.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most dog-friendly national parks in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News