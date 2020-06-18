Social distancing birding opportunities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this spring, since COVID-19 shuttered many planned gatherings, I’ve had a few opportunities to socially distance to get out to a few of our local lakes for some fishing and bird watching. Fishing was hit and miss, but the birding was great.

The nearby lakes didn’t disappoint for active birds. Many of the species observed were exhibiting breeding behaviors or were in the process of bringing foods back to the nesting area to provide food for young. Birds observed on nearby prairie lakes included American white pelicans, common and black terns, western and eared grebes, American avocets, willets, Wilson’s phalaropes, several sandpiper species, American bitterns, Virginia rail, yellow rail, mallards, gadwalls, northern pintails, blue-winged teal, ruddy ducks, canvasbacks, a lone injured snow goose, and even some migrating greater and lesser yellowlegs!

On a special trip to a bay on Lake Sakakawea, several piping plovers were observed flying and running on gravelly beaches, and were assumed to have a nest or young nearby. We didn’t want to bother them, so we watched from a distance in the boat while we were fishing shallow. Where the plovers were, the fish were also. On that bay, we also observed an incredible bird I had seen only a couple of times before, a Caspian tern!