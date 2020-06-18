Social distancing birding opportunities

During this spring, since COVID-19 shuttered many planned gatherings, I’ve had a few opportunities to socially distance to get out to a few of our local lakes for some fishing and bird watching. Fishing was hit and miss, but the birding was great.
The nearby lakes didn’t disappoint for active birds. Many of the species observed were exhibiting breeding behaviors or were in the process of bringing foods back to the nesting area to provide food for young. Birds observed on nearby prairie lakes included American white pelicans, common and black terns, western and eared grebes, American avocets, willets, Wilson’s phalaropes, several sandpiper species, American bitterns, Virginia rail, yellow rail, mallards, gadwalls, northern pintails, blue-winged teal, ruddy ducks, canvasbacks, a lone injured snow goose, and even some migrating greater and lesser yellowlegs!
On a special trip to a bay on Lake Sakakawea, several piping plovers were observed flying and running on gravelly beaches, and were assumed to have a nest or young nearby. We didn’t want to bother them, so we watched from a distance in the boat while we were fishing shallow. Where the plovers were, the fish were also. On that bay, we also observed an incredible bird I had seen only a couple of times before, a Caspian tern!
A smaller prairie lake held abundant American avocets, and they were aggressively dive-bombing us when we must have got within their comfort zone while fishing. Crazy, but neat to witness. We skedaddled out of there to let them be. The fish weren’t in the vicinity anyway.
One unique trip, some family and I came across a pelican that was tangled in what had been a stringer to hold fish. It appeared the bird was exhausted from trying to free itself. We were able to get close enough to get the stringer unwound and off the pelican, so the bird could get away and be freed safely. We did our conservation duty that day. Always a great feeling to help wildlife.
My backyard as of late has been loaded with American robins, a pair of which decided to nest underneath our deck. The robins have been busy and are bringing food back every few minutes to feed the young. Definitely is fun to watch.
I wish you all well and have hope that we can get back to normal lives here sooner rather than later, and I hope you have some time to get outdoors and share the experiences with friends and family.
