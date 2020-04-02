Social distancing at the wildlife refuge

After a long, dreary winter that started early with our October blizzard, I am happy to report that ponds and lakes are starting to open up and our colorful waterfowl have returned.

With the stress of our world right now in the ever-imposing pandemic among us, I am able to practice my social distancing by taking a drive to our local Long Lake National Wildlife Refuge southeast of Bismarck. Just a half hour drive traversing east on Interstate 94 and a jaunt south on U.S. Highway 83, one is able to immerse themselves in nature.

Just last night, I had the awesome spectacle of staging bald eagles. In a span of a half mile along the long creek southeast of town, I counted 29 individuals sitting in a group of cottonwood trees. Just down the road was another 22 resting on the ice, fighting for position as they fed on some unfortunate souls that didn’t make the grueling winter or migration. Being serenaded by a couple western meadowlarks was a nice touch!

My favorite part of the evening was my wife and I sitting on what is called C Dike at Long Lake refuge. This county road crosses the lake northeast of the headquarters. With the spring runoff flowing under the bridge, this opens the ice up earlier than the remainder of the lake. As I ran my binoculars and scope across the water there was so much color!

