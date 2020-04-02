Social distancing at the wildlife refuge

After a long, dreary winter that started early with our October blizzard, I am happy to report that ponds and lakes are starting to open up and our colorful waterfowl have returned.
With the stress of our world right now in the ever-imposing pandemic among us, I am able to practice my social distancing by taking a drive to our local Long Lake National Wildlife Refuge southeast of Bismarck. Just a half hour drive traversing east on Interstate 94 and a jaunt south on U.S. Highway 83, one is able to immerse themselves in nature.
Just last night, I had the awesome spectacle of staging bald eagles. In a span of a half mile along the long creek southeast of town, I counted 29 individuals sitting in a group of cottonwood trees. Just down the road was another 22 resting on the ice, fighting for position as they fed on some unfortunate souls that didn’t make the grueling winter or migration. Being serenaded by a couple western meadowlarks was a nice touch!
My favorite part of the evening was my wife and I sitting on what is called C Dike at Long Lake refuge. This county road crosses the lake northeast of the headquarters. With the spring runoff flowing under the bridge, this opens the ice up earlier than the remainder of the lake. As I ran my binoculars and scope across the water there was so much color!
You have free articles remaining.
The sun was setting in the west, illuminating the clouds in brilliant shades of orange. The glass-calm water before me had a wonderful assortment of waterfowl. The ever-familiar mallard showed off their brilliant emerald green heads. They weren’t the only green heads, though. The common merganser also has a green head, but a bright orange serrated bill and off-white cream body. The northern shoveler sports a green head with dark, rusty brown flanks. A tiny green-winged teal scurries by. With a sleeked back hairdo and rusty head, a bright green mask around the eye stands out.
Other common divers in the middle of the open pond are the famed bluebills, a name coined by hunters. The dark-purplish heads contrast boldly with the bright snow-white flanks and a medium-blue bill describe greater and lesser scaup. Identification points separating these two species are very difficult! Some say head shape, and of course size if they swim together.
A slight variation to blue bills is the ring-necked duck. Again showing a purplish head with light-gray body, this species is determined by the accenting white vertical edging just in front of the forewing. Yes, they really do have a cinnamon-colored ring around their neck, but it's hard to detect.
Among the bluebills and ring-necks, the common goldeneye also show a very similar coloration, but with a bright snow-white cheek patch. These little fluff-balls have a very unique courtship display.The males would throw their crowns backward against their back, hold for a few seconds and then snap back into place. The entourage of five males all did this as a lone female floated by minding her business, quite unimpressed.
Of course, not to be left out, aptly named and regal northern pintails, redheads, similar-colored canvasbacks and gadwalls also swam by in pairs and groups. A total of 13 species of ducks all swam in this same 5-acre area, which was a very peaceful end to the day.
In this unsettled world and uncertain future we have now, nature seems to be going on as it always has and may provide some comfort to those needing some time away.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!