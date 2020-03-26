Snowmobile trails to close Wednesday

North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department is reminding outdoors enthusiasts that state law closes public access to snowmobile trails between April 1 and Nov. 1.

People also are asked not use all-terrain or off-highway vehicles on closed snowmobile trails because the state does not have permission from landowners for their use during the offseason.

There are trails available to off-highway vehicles, however, such as Roughrider trail south of Mandan near Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. More information can be found at: https://www.parkrec.nd.gov.

