Snowmobile trails to close Wednesday

Snowmobile trails to close Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department is reminding outdoors enthusiasts that state law closes public access to snowmobile trails between April 1 and Nov. 1.

People also are asked not use all-terrain or off-highway vehicles on closed snowmobile trails because the state does not have permission from landowners for their use during the offseason.

There are trails available to off-highway vehicles, however, such as Roughrider trail south of Mandan near Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. More information can be found at: https://www.parkrec.nd.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News