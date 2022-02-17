 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snowmobile North Dakota app unveiled

The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the Snowmobile North Dakota nonprofit have unveiled the Snowmobile North Dakota app.

The state has 13  snowmobile trails totaling just over 2,800 miles. Snowmobile enthusiasts can use the app to track trips, track current location on a trail using GPS, get updates on trail conditions, locate nearby amenities, and save and load itineraries.

The basic version is free to download on both Apple and Android products and does not require data usage. More features are available by upgrading to the pro version.

The new interactive trail map also is available online at www.snowmobilend.org/.

State snowmobile trails are open December through April, providing that the trail has a minimum of four inches of packed snow. Trails are maintained by members of the nonprofit.

 

