North Dakota’s 2023 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, with most season structures similar to last year.

The state Game and Fish Department said noteworthy items include:

Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 23. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota on Sept. 30.

The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons remain closed due to low populations.

Precharged pneumatic air guns are legal for taking tree squirrels.

Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Guide on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.

The guides contain upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, including a complete listing of season opening and closing dates, as well as daily and possession limits.