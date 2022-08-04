Small game, waterfowl, furbearer regulations set

North Dakota’s 2022 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.
Noteworthy items include:
- Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 24. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota on Oct. 1.
- The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons remain closed due to low populations.
- Precharged pneumatic air guns are legal for taking weasel, mink, muskrat and mountain lion.
- Reporting harvest of bobcats, mountain lions, fishers and river otters can now be done online by going to "My Account" at the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.
Hunters and trappers also can find the North Dakota 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Guide on the website. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.