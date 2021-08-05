Small game, waterfowl, furbearer regulations set

North Dakota’s 2021 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.

Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Guide, which includes upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.