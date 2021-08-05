 Skip to main content
Small game, waterfowl, furbearer regulations set
North Dakota’s 2021 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.

Noteworthy items include:

  • Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 25. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota on Oct. 2.
  • The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons will remain closed due to low populations.
  • Precharged pneumatic air guns are legal for taking beaver, raccoon, bobcat, red fox, gray fox, coyote and badger.
  • The season on bobcat is split into two zones.
  • The harvest limit for otters has increased to 25.
  • Nonresidents are not allowed under state law to hunt in Game and Fish Department wildlife management areas or Private Land Open To Sportsmen areas from Oct. 9-15. The exception is if nonresidents hunt on PLOTS land they own.

Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Guide, which includes upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.

