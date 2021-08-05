Small game, waterfowl, furbearer regulations set

North Dakota’s 2021 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.
Noteworthy items include:
- Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 25. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota on Oct. 2.
- The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons will remain closed due to low populations.
- Precharged pneumatic air guns are legal for taking beaver, raccoon, bobcat, red fox, gray fox, coyote and badger.
- The season on bobcat is split into two zones.
- The harvest limit for otters has increased to 25.
- Nonresidents are not allowed under state law to hunt in Game and Fish Department wildlife management areas or Private Land Open To Sportsmen areas from Oct. 9-15. The exception is if nonresidents hunt on PLOTS land they own.
Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Guide, which includes upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.