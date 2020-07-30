Small game, waterfowl, furbearer regulations set

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

North Dakota’s 2020 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.

The daily limit on scaup is reduced from three to one.

Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 26. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota Oct. 3.

Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Guide, which includes upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, on the state Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.