Small game, waterfowl, furbearer regulations set

North Dakota’s 2020 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.

Noteworthy items include:

  • Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 26. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota Oct. 3.
  • The daily limit on scaup is reduced from three to one.
  • The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons will remain closed due to low populations.

Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Guide, which includes upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, on the state Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.

