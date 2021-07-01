 Skip to main content
Sign project promotes recreational opportunities
Sign project promotes recreational opportunities

North Dakota's Transportation and Parks and Recreation departments have partnered to replace or add signs promoting recreational opportunities across the state.

The project is designed to increase visibility of state parks and to help guide visitors to parks and recreational areas. It's being paid for through $420,000 in federal money with a 10% state match, according to the Transportation Department.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for recreational offerings. These new signs will help visitors better navigate to those recreation destinations as well as provide some insight into what is available at these locations,” Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek said.

The project so far has added or replaced 87 signs along state highways, and more signs will be added this fall.

Andrea Travnicek

Travnicek

 PROVIDED
