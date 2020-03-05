Sheep, moose and elk harvest stats released

Hunter success during the 2019 season was 100% for bighorn sheep, 87% for moose and 62% for elk, according to statistics released by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.
You have free articles remaining.
The agency issued four bighorn sheep licenses and auctioned one. All five hunters harvested a ram.
The department issued 475 moose licenses last year, and 449 hunters harvested 389 animals -- 154 bulls and 235 cows/calves.
The department issued 487 elk licenses, and 449 hunters harvested 279 elk -- 155 bulls and 124 cows/calves.