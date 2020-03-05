Sheep, moose and elk harvest stats released

Sheep, moose and elk harvest stats released

Hunter success during the 2019 season was 100% for bighorn sheep, 87% for moose and 62% for elk, according to statistics released by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

The agency issued four bighorn sheep licenses and auctioned one. All five hunters harvested a ram.

The department issued 475 moose licenses last year, and 449 hunters harvested 389 animals -- 154 bulls and 235 cows/calves.

The department issued 487 elk licenses, and 449 hunters harvested 279 elk -- 155 bulls and 124 cows/calves.

