Several contour lake maps updated

Several contour lake maps have been updated with greater detail and quality and made available on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website.

Along with maps of fishing waters that were updated in December, new waters recently improved are Northgate Dam and Smishek Lake, Burke County; New Johns Lake, Burleigh County; Camels Hump Lake, Golden Valley County; Raleigh Reservoir and Sheep Creek Dam, Grant County; Indian Creek Dam, Hettinger County; Jasper Lake, Lake Josephine and Sibley Lake, Kidder County; Lake LaMoure, LaMoure County; Dry Lake, McIntosh County; Crooked Lake, McLean County; Crown Butte Dam, Fish Creek Dam and Sweet Briar Lake, Morton County; Lake Elsie, Richland County; Heckers Lake, Sheridan County; Bisbee Dam-Big Coulee, Towner County; Goose Lake, Wells County; and Blacktail Dam and McGregor Dam, Williams County.

All contour maps are available by accessing the fishing link at gf.nd.gov/fishing, then clicking on “where to fish.”

