Salmon spawn results in 2.1 million eggs

State fisheries crews have completed their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System, after collecting more than 2.1 million eggs.

That's easily enough eggs to stock the 400,000 smolts planned for Lake Sakakawea in 2021, as well as provide about 400,000 surplus eggs to South Dakota, according to Russ Kinzler, Missouri River System fisheries biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

The majority of eggs were collected from Lake Sakakawea, with the rest coming from the Missouri River below Garrison Dam. The average size of female salmon was 8.3 pounds, which is almost 2 pounds heavier than last year.

“We’ve had good numbers of rainbow smelt, which is the primary forage for salmon in Lake Sakakawea,” Kinzler said. “This year we are seeing that the average size of those smelt has increased, and we are seeing that resulting in larger salmon.”

Chinook salmon begin their spawning run in October. Since salmon can't naturally reproduce in North Dakota, Game and Fish personnel capture the fish and transport them to the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery, where their eggs are collected. Once the eggs hatch, young salmon spend 6 months in the hatchery before being stocked in Lake Sakakawea.

