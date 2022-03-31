Report bald eagle nest sightings

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking for help in locating active bald eagle nests in the state.

An eagle’s nest is easy to distinguish because of its enormous size, according to Conservation Biologist Sandra Johnson. Eagles lay eggs in early to mid-March, and they hatch about a month later. There are nearly 350 active bald eagle nests statewide, and they're found in 47 of the 53 counties.

Nests historically were found along river corridors, but Johnson said that's not the case today. Bald eagles will nest in trees in the middle of pastures, fields or anywhere a food source is nearby.

Nest observations should be reported online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Observers are asked not to disturb the nest and to stay a safe distance away. Johnson said foot traffic might disturb the bird, likely causing the eagle to leave her eggs or young unattended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0