Confiscated hunting, fishing and trapping equipment will be sold Saturday at the North Dakota Wildlife Federation’s Report All Poachers auction in Bismarck.

Items include more than 60 firearms, fishing equipment, bows, spotlights and tree stands, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Doors at Schaumberg Arena open at 10 a.m. The auction begins at 11 a.m. The arena is at 1504 Wichita Drive.

More information, including a comprehensive list of items, is available at northdakotawildlife.org.

Proceeds from the auction fund the RAP program. The RAP line, 701-328-9921, offers money rewards for information that leads to the conviction of fish and wildlife law violators. The RAP line is available 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous.