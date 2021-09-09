Remaining fall turkey licenses available Sept. 15

The fall wild turkey lottery has been held and more than 500 licenses remain in five units.

All remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central Sept. 15. Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Unsuccessful applicants will have a refund issued directly to their credit card. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

The fall turkey season runs Oct. 9 through Jan. 2.

Licenses remain for the following units: Unit 13, Dunn County; Unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County; Unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties; Unit 31, Mountrail County; and Unit 45, Stark County.

