 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remaining fall turkey licenses available Sept. 15
0 Comments

Remaining fall turkey licenses available Sept. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The fall wild turkey lottery has been held and more than 500 licenses remain in five units. 

All remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central Sept. 15. Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Unsuccessful applicants will have a refund issued directly to their credit card. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

The fall turkey season runs Oct. 9 through Jan. 2.

Licenses remain for the following units: Unit 13, Dunn County; Unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County; Unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties; Unit 31, Mountrail County; and Unit 45, Stark County. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outdoors

Hunters reminded of CWD rules

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding hunters about restrictions in place to help stem the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News