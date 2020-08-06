Remaining deer licenses to become available

More than 3,700 antlerless deer licenses are still available in 12 hunting units for North Dakota’s upcoming deer gun season.
The licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. CDT Tuesday. Resident and nonresident hunters who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply by going to the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.
Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses will be able to at 8 a.m. CDT on Sept. 1. At that time, any remaining antlerless licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth under age 14 at the end of the calendar year will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.
There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can buy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!