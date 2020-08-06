Remaining deer licenses to become available

The licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. CDT Tuesday. Resident and nonresident hunters who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply by going to the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov .

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses will be able to at 8 a.m. CDT on Sept. 1. At that time, any remaining antlerless licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth under age 14 at the end of the calendar year will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.