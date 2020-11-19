Refuges in North Dakota open to late-season bird hunting Monday

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding hunters that several national wildlife refuges in the state open to late-season upland game bird hunting the day after the deer gun season closes on Sunday.

Arrowwood, Audubon, Des Lacs, J. Clark Salyer, Lake Alice, Lake Zahl, Long Lake, Lostwood, Tewaukon and Upper Souris national wildlife refuges open Monday. Tewaukon opens for pheasants only.

Portions of all refuges are closed to hunters. Other restrictions also apply, such as the use of nontoxic shot. State regulations found in the North Dakota 2019-20 Hunting and Trapping Guide apply.

Go to www.fws.gov and click on “National Wildlife Refuges” for details on individual refuges.

Game and Fish also is reminding hunters, anglers and trappers to be aware of early ice conditions before going onto North Dakota waters.

