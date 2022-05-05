Red River angler survey being conducted

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will conduct an angler survey this summer on the Red River, which forms the border of the two states.

The information collected will be used to estimate the time anglers spend fishing as well as the numbers of the various fish species caught and harvested.

Two survey clerks, one based in Grand Forks and the other in Fargo, will survey the river from its origin near Wahpeton to the Canada border near Pembina. The Fargo clerk also will survey a site on the Ottertail River downstream of Orwell Dam.

The survey will run until the end of September.

