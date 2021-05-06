 Skip to main content
Recreation Trails Program accepting grant applications
The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for Recreation Trails Program grants through the end of the month.

The program provides 80/20 matching grants to fund motorized and non-motorized recreational trail projects. Grant awards range from $10,000 to $250,000. Project sponsors must have at least 20% match available when they apply. 

The program has received about $1 million through the Federal Highway Administration to dole out in this grant round. 

For more information, go to https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/ or contact grants coordinator Char Langehaug at 701-328-5357. 

