Questions sought for advisory board meeting

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is encouraging hunters, anglers and trappers to send questions for the fall advisory board livestream meeting.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time to ndgflive@nd.gov. Those sent during the live chat are not guaranteed to get answered during the meeting.

Game and Fish is hosting its fall round of public meetings online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting for districts 1, 2, 7 and 8 is on Monday, Nov. 30, and districts 3, 4, 5 and 6 will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Both are from 7-9 p.m. Central Time.

The meetings will include department presentations and question-and-answer sessions with select staff, including Director Terry Steinwand and Deputy Director Scott Peterson.

A link to the livestream can be found at the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

