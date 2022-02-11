 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public meeting set on Theodore Roosevelt National Park road repairs

  • 0
Cramer Bernhardt Burgum

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt surveys erosion-related damage on the scenic drive in Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit in October 2019. From left are Bernhardt, Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

 Mike McCleary

Theodore Roosevelt National Park officials will outline details later this month for repairs to the park's South Unit road.

A virtual public meeting is set Wednesday, Feb. 23, for 6 p.m. Mountain time, which is 7 p.m. Central time.

About 6 miles of the scenic drive has been closed since May 2019 due to slumping, sinkholes and road movement.

Repair options include subgrade excavation, structural improvements, drainage improvements, and pullout and parking area improvements.

The park hopes to have a contractor on board in late summer, according to acting Park Superintendent Angie Richman.

The federal Restore Our Parks Act of 2020 prioritizes $39 million for the road repairs.

Public comments will be accepted from Feb. 14 to March 1 on the road project and its potential impact on natural and cultural resources.

More information on the project and meeting is at bit.ly/34zUVd8, where public comments also can be provided.

People are also reading…

Comments can also be mailed to Superintendent, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, PO Box 7, Medora, ND 58645.

The park had more than 802,000 visitors last year, the most since 1978, according to a December 2021 report.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doug Leier: A look back at 2021

Doug Leier: A look back at 2021

With so many state, national and local news stories wrapping up 2021 and previewing 2022, life in North Dakota’s outdoors can get lost in the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News