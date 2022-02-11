Public meeting set on Theodore Roosevelt National Park road repairs

Theodore Roosevelt National Park officials will outline details later this month for repairs to the park's South Unit road.

A virtual public meeting is set Wednesday, Feb. 23, for 6 p.m. Mountain time, which is 7 p.m. Central time.

About 6 miles of the scenic drive has been closed since May 2019 due to slumping, sinkholes and road movement.

Repair options include subgrade excavation, structural improvements, drainage improvements, and pullout and parking area improvements.

The park hopes to have a contractor on board in late summer, according to acting Park Superintendent Angie Richman.

The federal Restore Our Parks Act of 2020 prioritizes $39 million for the road repairs.

Public comments will be accepted from Feb. 14 to March 1 on the road project and its potential impact on natural and cultural resources.

More information on the project and meeting is at bit.ly/34zUVd8, where public comments also can be provided.

Comments can also be mailed to Superintendent, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, PO Box 7, Medora, ND 58645.

The park had more than 802,000 visitors last year, the most since 1978, according to a December 2021 report.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

