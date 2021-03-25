Public asked to report bald eagle nests

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking the public to report any bald eagle nest sightings.

Conservation biologist Sandra Johnson said the agency is looking for locations of nests with eagles present -- not individual eagle sightings.

Eagles in early to mid-March lay eggs that hatch about a month later. Johnson said it’s easy to distinguish an eagle nest because of its enormous size.

Nearly 300 active bald eagle nests can be found throughout North Dakota. They're present in more than three-fourths of the 53 counties. Historically, they were found along river corridors, but that’s not the case today.

“Bald eagles have proven to be quite adaptable and will nest in trees out in the middle of pastures, fields or anywhere they’ve got a food source nearby,” Johnson said.

Nest observations should be reported online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Observers are asked not to disturb the nest, and to stay a safe distance away. Johnson said foot traffic may disturb the bird and cause the eagle to leave her eggs or young unattended.

