Pronghorn survey set to begin

State wildlife officials will begin their annual aerial pronghorn survey on July 1.

It's scheduled to last two weeks, according to the Game and Fish Department. During that time, small airplanes will at times fly low over some parts of western North Dakota.

The survey determines pronghorn abundance, herd demographics and fawn production. The data is used to set the number of licenses for the fall hunting season.

The state last year made 1,790 licenses available for the fall hunt -- a 35% increase from the previous year. The pronghorn population was decimated by a string of harsh winters in the late 2000s but has since rebounded.

