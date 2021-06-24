 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pronghorn survey set to begin
0 Comments

Pronghorn survey set to begin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State wildlife officials will begin their annual aerial pronghorn survey on July 1.

It's scheduled to last two weeks, according to the Game and Fish Department. During that time, small airplanes will at times fly low over some parts of western North Dakota.

The survey determines pronghorn abundance, herd demographics and fawn production. The data is used to set the number of licenses for the fall hunting season. 

The state last year made 1,790 licenses available for the fall hunt -- a 35% increase from the previous year. The pronghorn population was decimated by a string of harsh winters in the late 2000s but has since rebounded.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Checking in on chukars
Outdoors

Checking in on chukars

Feels like the dog days of summer with temps in the '90s, but it's only June! I hope this doesn’t continue for another three months, as I don’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News