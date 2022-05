Hunter success during last fall’s pronghorn hunting season was 68%, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

The agency issued 1,710 licenses, and 1,457 hunters took 991 pronghorn -- 807 bucks, 159 does and 25 fawns. Each hunter spent an average of three days afield.

The 2022 pronghorn hunting season will be determined in July.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0